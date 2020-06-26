Cross River NDLEA nabs 146 drug suspects, rehabilitates 114

The commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River state, Mrs. Anthonia Edeh, has said the agency had arrested 146 suspects and rehabilitated 114 others within the last 12 months

Mrs. Edeh disclosed this Friday in Calabar to mark this year’s United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

She said within the period under review, the command also secured 15 convictions in respect to drug related offenses at the Federal High Court, Calabar.

Edeh said the Command seized 205.314 kgs of hard drugs comprising 196.23kgs of cannabis sativa; 163.521gms of cocaine; 187.2gms of heroin; and 9.036 kg of psychotropic substances.

“In addition, in our drug demand reduction activities, 114 drug-dependent persons were counseled and rehabilitated back to their families,” she said.

According to her, the Command carried out drug enlightenment programmes with the view to educating the general public on the inherent dangers of drug abuse.

The commander said in line with this year’s theme; “Better Knowledge for Better Care,” there was the need for all stakeholders to join hands to reduce the menace, adding that drug abuse and illicit trafficking was a major challenge across the world, especially in developing countries.