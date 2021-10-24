Cross River north has been liberated – Imoke

Former governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke, has said that the election of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as Senator representing the northern senatorial district of the state has liberated the people of Ogoja and the entire district from the shackles of political oppression.

Imoke said this in Ogoja during a church service to thank God for the success of the Ogoja-born Senator Jarigbe in the turbulent Cross River north senatorial contest which culminated in his swearing in last month.

The thanksgiving service, which took place in St Benedict’s Catholic Cathedral, Ikoli, Ogoja, Sunday, was officiated by the Most Rev. Donatus Edet Akpan, and had in attendance top politicians across the country.

Ogoja, being one of the oldest of the first republic provinces, was producing a senator after 57 years while newly created local government areas within the zone had produced senators and a governor.

The former governor said: “Nothing would have been achieved without God. With this victory, God has used Senator Jarigbe to liberate the people of Ogoja and indeed the Cross River north people. This is a thanksgiving for liberation.”

In his remarks, the officiating priest, Very Rev Donatus Akpan, said the mammoth crowd was a proof that “success is a father of many children.” He lauded the senator for remembering to thank God for the success in the senatorial race.

Akpan also commended the new senator for always standing by the church and therefore presented ‘Thank You Award’ to him amidst applause from worshippers and the Senator’s teeming supporters.

In his response, Senator Jarigbe described the victory as the act of God, adding that he stood against the powers and treasury of the state.

“What cannot God cannot do does not exist. I have become the first Senator to represent Ogoja because God took over the battle,” he stated.