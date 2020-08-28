Cross River NUJ blacklists Fani-Kayode, boycotts govt events

The Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) in Cross River state has blacklisted the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over assault on the correspondent of the Daily Trust newspapers, Mr. Eyo Charles, during a press conference organised by the state government without the knowledge of the union.

The Union also boycotted all Cross River government-organised events and proscribed the Government House Press Corps with immediate effect.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency congress of the union which took place on Thursday evening, with the leadership of all the Chapels in attendance.

The communiqué, which was signed by the chairman of the State Council, Comrade Victor Udu; secretary, Comrade Oka Ibor, and the chairman of the Communiqué Drafting Committee, Richard Ndoma, also stopped all illegal press conferences.

It read in part: “Congress condemns the verbal insult and abuse from Femi Fani Kayode and noted that such words could only come out of the lips of a frustrated, immature, bankrupt, irresponsible and unsteady mind and accordingly blacklisted the former Minister of Aviation from all media activities in the State.

“Congress further blacklists the Government of Cross River State from any media coverage by all members of Nigeria Union of Journalist in the State for organizing an illegal press conference thereby creating a platform for Femi Fani Kayode to abuse and insult a journalist, Mr. Eyo Charles of the Daily Trust Newspaper.

“Congress hereby resolves that henceforth all press briefings by any individual(s), public or private organisations must be held at the NUJ Press Centre, unless as may be directed by the State Council. It warned that any journalist that organizes or attends any press briefing not approved by the State Council shall be sanctioned.

“Congress hereby thanks the National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Management of Daily Trust Newspaper, civil societies, community- based and faith-based organisations, religious leaders, members of local and international organisations, groups and individuals for defending the truth.”