Cross River: PDP alleges Ayade’s plan to rig Saturday by-election 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state has alleged that soldiers have been deployed for the Ogoja/Yala and Akpabuyo by-election to intimidate members of the party.

The party said the aim is to cause the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the election.

The by-election is scheduled to hold Saturday, February 26. A press statement, tagged ‘Ayade’s plan to use military and police to disrupt by-election: An act of political banditry’, dated 24th February 2022, and signed by PDP state publicity secretary, Mike Ojisi read in part: “We have received intelligence information about the plan by the failure-ridden APC to collude with the military and some units of the Police Force to disenfranchise voters and cause mayhem in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo local government area.

“We have it on good authority that the governor is currently mobilising the military, Operation Akpakwu and the Sting Unit attached to the governor’s office to militarise the by-election and dissuade eligible voters from coming out to vote.

“To this end, we call on the security agencies, especially the army and the police to show high level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties and resist any attempt to be used by self-serving political bandits to carry out anti-people and anti-democratic electoral malpractices.”

In a chat with journalists, the state chairman of PDP, Vena Ikem, added, “We reject completely the attempt to mobilise the Navy, the Airforce and other detachments of the Police units which are not under the direct control and supervision of the Commissioner of Police.

“While we remain law-abiding and shall accept the outcome of the elections if the rules are followed by all parties, we will not allow any under-hand tactics to be used to hijack an election which we know we will win.

“This information is for the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Director General of the state Security Service, The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and all other heads of security agencies in the country.

But, the Assistant Public Relations Officer of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, Capt Dorcas Aluko, when contacted over the matter, said the army was not taking side with any political party.