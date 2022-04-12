Cross River targets 900,000 for vaccination against type 2 poliomyelitis 

The government of Cross River state is targeting no fewer than 900,000 children between the ages of 0-59 months for vaccination against poliomyelitis type 2, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, director general of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, has said.

Speaking during the flag off of the campaign at the palace of the Obol Opol of Ugep in Yakuur local government area, Dr Ekpenyong charged parents and care givers to protect the lives of the next generation by granting them the opportunity to get vaccinated.

She said: “Today, we are officially flagging off the first round of the Outbreak Response on Poliomyelitis for our children between the ages of 0-59 months because they are the most vulnerable due of the level of their immunity.

“And because of the outbreak of the type 2 poliomyelitis, the federal and state governments embarked on this response to ensure that child mortality rate is lowered as this disease has a ripple effect on the socio, economic and general well-being of affected families.

“So far in Cross River state, no record of poliomyelitis 2 variant has been recorded, this is due to the collective efforts of all stakeholders including the traditional, religious and political leaders who are determined to see a healthier Cross River state.”