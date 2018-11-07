Cross River targets crushing 30,000 cocoa

The Cross River State Government has fixed a target of 30,000 tons of cocoa to be crushed annually beginning from this years’ farming season.

This was confirmed by the Cross River State Governor on Cocoa Development adviser, Mr. Oscar Ofuka recently in a statement by AgroNigeria report saying this will help to promote diversification in the economy.

“This is just part of what we are doing in ensuring that the state achieves self-sufficiency in revenue generation.

“The governor has always emphasised on the need for us to diversify the economy from over-dependence on oil. It is our belief that with cocoa, Cross River can do without oil.

“As the second largest producer of cocoa in Nigeria, our target is to crush 30,000 cocoa annually starting with the 2018/19 farming season.” He said.

On her part, General Manager, CRBC, Mrs. Theresa Essien, complimented the special adviser for the initiative noting that it was an avenue for staff to venture into agriculture.

“This is marvellous, when he requested for a small portion to plant cocoa, I did not really take him seriously but we can see that what he planted just a few months back, is beginning to bear fruit.

“I really commend the special adviser and I am using this opportunity to advise members of staff and other Cross River people to see farming as part of our lives and use it to grow ourselves and our economy,” she said

