Crown varsity signs MoU with IHRC body on research, training

The Crown University Int’l Chartered Incorporation, in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Africa wing of the Kaizen Youth Project-IHRC, under the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) on research and training.

Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor of the Crown University, signed for the university, the Director/Ambassador of the Africa Region headquarters of the IHRC, Dr Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, signed for the group.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Aremu explained that the MoU was the resolution of the two bodies to have a partnership on credit transfer, reciprocal arrangement that would entail training and research at all levels of studies.

He said: “In the context of this Memorandum of Understanding, the word “partnership” shall apply to all activities arranged and carried out by common agreement between the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. and KYP-IHRC, for the mutual benefit of both parties.

“The partnership shall include the following aspects; training for capacity building in identified areas of special need that has been approved by Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., to KYP-IHRC, at Diploma and Advance Diploma levels in which their credits can be transferred to obtained Degree from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. through full time, part time, Distance Learning Programs and online studies such as: Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well apart from other special areas that KYP-IHRC students can have their certificates at Crown University.

“The KYP-IHRC can have students training conducted as a foundation programme for their Degree programs in these mentioned fields of studies which will get certification from the Crown University Int’l Chartered. There shall be Diploma and Advance certifications and top up degree arrangements between KYP-IHRC, from undergraduate and graduate programmes on a credit transfer-based criterion established by Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.

“This arrangement notes that KYP-IHRC is now recognized as an affiliated Institute of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. The exchange of staff and students for training and research or for other assignments as the case may be; the joint organization of research projects, seminars, workshop, international conference, and colloquia and other training sessions likely to strengthen both Universities are embedded in the MOU’’.

