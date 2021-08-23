Crown varsity signs MoU with Kaduna school on postgraduate studies

The Crown University Int’l Chartered Incorporation, in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, has signed a memorandum with the Kaduna State University on the undergraduate and graduate programmes on a credit transfer-based criterion.



The partnership, which was officially sealed on the 4th of August, 2021, was said to be for credit transfer, reciprocal arrangement, international conferences, seminar, workshop, training and research at all level of studies.



The Vice Chancellor, Crown University, Professior Bashiru Aremu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the partnership would apply to all activities arranged and carried out by common agreement between the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. and Kaduna State University for the mutual benefit of the both parties.

“”The partnership shall include training for capacity building in identified areas of special need such as: Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well.



“There shall be reciprocal/dual certifications and top up degree arrangements between Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria on undergraduate and graduate programs on a credit transfer-based criterion established by Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria.



“The exchange of staff and students for training and research or for other assignment as the case may be; the joint organization of research projects, seminars, workshop, international conference, and colloquia and other training sessions likely to strengthen both Universities.

“Students from Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. must meet all other admission and transfer criteria documented in the then-current Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria catalog.



“All Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. students who are studying in the areas of Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well complete their programs at Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria , shall receive a degree as dual degree or top up degrees based on the articulation agreement established between both parties. Development of curriculum, manuals and other documents for; improving and streamlining procedures and practices and same thing applied to Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria depends on available courses and the choice of the students of the parties”, he said.



Aremu also quoted the Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State Unversity, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, as giving the assurance that the terms and conditions of the partnership will be strictly adhered to.