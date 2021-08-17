Crown varsity signs MoU with UN body on students’ transfer, partnership

The Crown University Int’l Chartered Incorporation, in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations’ ECOSOC, the International Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights Education Federation on students’ transfer and partnership.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Bashiru Aremu signed for the institution, while the Director/Ambassador of the Africa Region headquarters of the IHRC, Dr Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, signed for the UN body.

Aremu in a statement he issued in Abuja on Tuesday explained that the MoU was the resolution of the two bodies to have a partnership on credit transfer, reciprocal arrangement that would entail training and research at all levels of studies.

“In the context of this Memorandum of Understanding, the word “partnership” shall apply to all activities arranged and carried out by common agreement between the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. and Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC and the mutual benefit of both parties.

“The partnership shall include the following aspects: Training for capacity building in identified areas of special need that has been approved by Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., to the Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC at diploma and advanced diploma level in which their credits can be transferred to obtained degree from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. through full time, part time, distance learning programmes and online studies.

“The Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., now has officially bi- affiliated with the Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC. This gives the IHRC’s organisation the status of an institute or associate arm of the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.

“The exchange of staff and students for training and research or for other assignment as the case may be is included in the MOU; The joint organization of research projects, seminars, workshop, international conference, and colloquia and other training sessions likely to strengthen both Universities is also in the MOU’’, he said.

