CRS trains 228 ward supervisors on distribution of mosquito Nets in Gombe

In order to have a successful distribution of the long lasting
insecticidal nets in Gombe state, the Catholic Relief Services (CRF)
in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Program (MNEP)
have provided support to the Gombe state Malaria Elimination Program
(GMEP) in training of 228 wards supervisors across the 11 local
government areas in the state.
The Advisor, for Gombe LLIN campaign team, Mrs. Adaeze Aidenagbon
disclosed this in an interview in Gombe yesterday. She said that the
distribution of the free mosquito nets to beneficiaries will be done
in 868 distribution points across the 11 local government areas of the
state.
Aidenagbon stated further that one of the objectives of the campaign
is to ensure that for every 2 persons in Gombe state, there is one bed
net to sleep inside.
She also confirmed that, over two million long lasting insecticidal
nets would be distributed across the state with the use of ICT. She
appreciated the state government and people of Gombe for creating an
enabling environment for the activity.
Aidenagbon also said the exercise can only succeed with collaborative
effort and support from all stakeholders. She appreciated the state
malaria elimination programme office, the state Primary Health Care
Development Agency (PHCD)and the National Malaria Elimination
Programme (mnep).
She also solicited support from the media to promote the campaign
through sustained sensitization of the general public and promotion of
a net use culture among beneficiaries.
