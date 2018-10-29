CRS trains 228 ward supervisors on distribution of mosquito Nets in Gombe

In order to have a successful distribution of the long lasting

insecticidal nets in Gombe state, the Catholic Relief Services (CRF)

in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Program (MNEP)

have provided support to the Gombe state Malaria Elimination Program

(GMEP) in training of 228 wards supervisors across the 11 local

government areas in the state.

The Advisor, for Gombe LLIN campaign team, Mrs. Adaeze Aidenagbon

disclosed this in an interview in Gombe yesterday. She said that the

distribution of the free mosquito nets to beneficiaries will be done

in 868 distribution points across the 11 local government areas of the

state.

Aidenagbon stated further that one of the objectives of the campaign

is to ensure that for every 2 persons in Gombe state, there is one bed

net to sleep inside.

She also confirmed that, over two million long lasting insecticidal

nets would be distributed across the state with the use of ICT. She

appreciated the state government and people of Gombe for creating an

enabling environment for the activity.

Aidenagbon also said the exercise can only succeed with collaborative

effort and support from all stakeholders. She appreciated the state

malaria elimination programme office, the state Primary Health Care

Development Agency (PHCD)and the National Malaria Elimination

Programme (mnep).

She also solicited support from the media to promote the campaign

through sustained sensitization of the general public and promotion of

a net use culture among beneficiaries.

