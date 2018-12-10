Crystal Palace lead race to sign Moses

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing £12million rated retired Nigeria international Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Moses played for Crystal Palace between 2007 and 2010 after coming through their youth ranks, and the Chelsea winger is back on the club’s radar.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season, making only one start in six appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions. Moses who fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Sarri after playing regularly under former manager Antonio Conte has seen only 26 minutes of English Premier League action so far this term.

He played in 40 matches as Chelsea lifted the Premier League title in the 2016-17 campaign, while he made 38 appearances last season.

The former Super Eagles star, joined Chelsea for £9m from Wigan in the summer of 2012 and has enjoyed three loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham during his time at the club.

Moses retired from international football after featuring for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he played in all three group games and scored once.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.