Crystal Palace line up move for Eze

Crystal Palace are planning a summer move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Eze has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs following an impressive campaign in the Sky Bet Championship with QPR.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also interested in the talented midfielder.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 45 league appearances for QPR this season.

Eze’s current contract with QPR runs out in 2021.

The England international was on Monday named QPR Sportito Supporters’ Player Of The Year for the 2019/20 season.

He also scooped the Ray Jones Players’ Player of the Year and the Junior Hoops Player of the Year.