CSCS advocates collective responsibility towards cybersecurity

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, advanced its advocacy for cybersecurity as it drums up support for cyber vigilance across all stakeholders.

The company in this year’s annual conference with the theme “Cyber Security: The Challenges We Face Today”, CSCS pooled leading industry professionals in Information Technology and Cybersecurity to discuss innovative ways of enhancing security architecture of firms, with emphasis on the role of different stakeholders, especially employees and customers in protecting the integrity of information technology networks and systems.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri said: “the conference, the third in the series, is timely given the increasing global incidence of cyber-attacks, especially as network compromise arising from remote connections associated with work-from-home presents new forms of cybersecurity exposures. The prolonged pandemic occasioned by COVID-19 has increased digitization and adoption of new technologies, albeit presenting new risks to cybersecurity”.

According to him “As we surf the internet and connect to different applications either on our official networks or personal devices, we need to protect ourselves and our ecosystem from the rising vulnerabilities of cybercrimes.