CSI, AWE task Nigerians on power of personal branding, businesses growth

The CentreStage International (CSI) in partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)- A White House Initiative that supports Women Entrepreneurs around the World has called on Nigerians use the power of personal branding and stories to shape the narrative about their businesses and drive growth and profitability.

The Convener CSI, Mrs Naomi Osemedua, at it part maiden edition of the CentreStage Live conference 2021 with theme; “Changing the African Narrative through the Power of Storytelling”, supported by TENT Group Limited said Nigerians need to be proactive in their endeavors and be self reliant rather than wait on the Federal Government.

In her words: “My mission has always been on how everyone of us can be the change we are looking for and I want to keep the conversation in that area otherwise.

“With one person realising that the changes we are looking for start with everyone of us, that is how Nigeria would be better. The truth is that there are a lot of opportunities around us, sometimes we take them and some we don’t take them.

“One way to impact Nigeria positively is to take what you learnt to share it with other people, so that they can learn something good and that is what we were able to do this afternoon,” she said.

