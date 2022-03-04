CSO drums support for NYSC Trust Fund Bill 

A civil society organisation, the Independent Public Service Accountability Watch (IPSAW) has thrown its with weight behind the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund (NYSC Trust Fund), saying it is a right step in curbing the menace of unemployment amongst youths in the country.

Consequently, the anti-corruption focal CSO also reiterated the need for the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the bill into law.

Speaking at an anti-corruption event, Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Director of IPSAW, Amb. Stephen Eriba, said with the rate of unemployment rocking our nation, it is only imperative that such initiative is adopted from the intellectual factory of the outstanding and hardworking NYSC Director General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

IPSAW commended the House of Representatives for the show of support towards the bill passage by scaling it through second reading and urged them to make hay while the sun is up.

“This is no time to play politics with the life of young Nigerians, this is the time to be a lot more patriotic and members should be more enthusiastic about this initiative. This bill in question will take millions of young people out of the unemployment and poverty net. And as a nation, we will immediately cease to become the poverty capital of world and this should be considered a bill of national interest and pride.

“The public needs to know that the trust fund when established will provide a sustainable source of funding for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of start-ups capital to corps members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC, develop camps, NYSC formations and provide facilities therein,” he said.

Stating that the Fund will also be used to fund the monthly allowances need of corps members, sponsor of the community development service of the NYSC, Amb Eriba added that the bill before the House seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution by scrapping the NYSC should be thrown into the trash can because this trust fund is set to address any current issue of concern when established.