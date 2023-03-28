CSO engages youth in post election lectures 

A civil society organisation on the platform of Peace For Free Initiative, Tuesday, engaged Ebonyi youth in a post election lecture.

The organisation noted that the youth have increased their political participation for good governance in the country.

The founder of the organisation, Chris Kalu, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, during its lecture series.

He noted that this year’s general elections have generated a lot of public attention, particularly from the Nigerian youth who are remarkably increasing their political participation in the collective struggle for good governance, unlike in other times in the past.

“This is more so because elections provide the opportunity for people to elect their preferred leaders in a fair, peaceful, and credible process.

However, elections are important part of democracy, which in itself is a process involving human and technological elements not immune from errors.

“Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof.

“Recent condemnations and uncertainties in our polity if not contained might lead to unfortunate disruptions and truncation of our democratic process. It is therefore our duty as law-abiding and progressive citizens to remain faithful and committed to the democratic process as it develops so the gains of democracy can be realised. But this cannot be without an atmosphere of peace and unity in the country.

“In every situation of conflict, there are always a few people working for peace, and the Peace for Free Initiative is committed to the ideal of fostering peace across Nigeria.

“Peace For Free Lecture Series is a crucial national event designed for all Nigerians, young and old, to strengthen our faith in democracy and its promises at this point in our democratic journey. Conversations, free speech, and free assemblies remain the progressive part of the democratisation process.

“It is therefore our hope that the discussions held here will provide the basis for renewed national enthusiasm, understanding, and faith in Nigeria and in the future of our hard–earned democracy, which is only in its infancy compared to many other advanced democracies in the world,” he stated.

