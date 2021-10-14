CSO lauds Buhari’s investments on youth, science and technology





Centre for Peace Transparency and Accountability, Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for committing more resources to diversify investment on Youths, Science and Technology in the country.

The group, a nonpartisan, nonprofit and nongovernment organization with a mandate to promote good governance, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Ogheneyero Patrick, revealed that no past government had invested as many resources particularly in youths, science and technology as the Buhari government had done.

The statement read: “As an organization with social corporate responsibility of independently assessing performances of public stewards, we have carefully followed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari from his first term, when he threw down the gauntlet defining and stating that his administration’s focus would be on economic diversification, youth investment and nipping corruption in the bud from the public service.

“One of the President’s great feat was renaming the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to “Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation”, a move that went just beyond the façade of name change to a renewed change in the thinking and planning of the entire ministry and agencies under its supervision. .An example of the above assertion is the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI); an organization which was created with a mandate for integrated research across the entire building and construction value chain..“Through the institute under the watch of a committed DG, Buhari has made an unprecedented number of social intervention policies as well as providing funding for youth enterprises in science and technology, initiating a number of inventions and research innovations that have the capacity to end poverty by creating employment for the teeming youths and building infrastructure to facilitate more economic activities that the nation can even export”, it added..The group in same light also co

mmended Prof. Samson Duna, the Director General/CEO of the institute for his commitment, proactive and strategic approach in ensuring that the mandate of the institute is upheld citing that the recent alternative to cement called Pozzollana, which is produced by the institute using waste materials.

According to CPTA, the new introduction will cost significantly less than conventional Portland cement, which has the capacity to drive down building costs in a country that is confronted with a housing deficit of 27million units.