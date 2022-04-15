CSO, media strengthen partnership in Plateau

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and media Organisations (MOs), are set to collaborate in order to advance the well-being of the Plateau citizens.

This was part of the 22-point communique issued at the end of one-day Plateau state CSO-Media roundtable discussion organised by Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (EU-ACT), sponsored by the European Union in Jos, Plateau state.

The State focal person of ACT, Mrs. Omotunde Clement, said EU-ACT programme is being implemented in 10-states of Nigeria.

She said the one-day roundtable discussion, was part of effort to make CSOs to be credible drivers of change by strengthening CSO-Media relationship.

The meeting communique, signed by all participants, resolved that the CSOs should support media organisations in their bid to deliver good reportage.

Part of the communique reads: “Due to the rising operational cost, Media expect financial commitments from CSOs.

“CSOs should provide resource persons when such requests are being made by the media.

“CSOs should have a designated media officer/desk for CSO-Media engagement,” amongst others.

The communique further, said the media is willing to partner with CSOs in the area of professional reportage.

According to the communique, also urged media to commits to ethical and professional in specific thematic areas, amongst others.

It also called on CSOs will leverage on the platform provided by ACT to build synergy and sustainable partnership with the media.