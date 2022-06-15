CSO seeks involvement of traditional rulers in combating insecurity

The Executive Director, Connected Development, a civil society organisation, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, has advocated for full involvement of traditional rulers in the creation of state police to critically address the incessant security challenges in the country.

Lawal, an international election monitor, made the call at the 25th coronation anniversary of the Ohinoyi of Egbiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, held at his palace in Okene, Kogi state.

The activist, who stressed the need to create state police to adequately confront insecurities, said that the states should be allowed to have their own police chosen among the people and under the effective supervision of traditional rulers.

He therefore called for the involvement of traditional rulers in designing and implementation of security architecture since they are the closest to the people.

”The traditional institution is the only platform that can effectively earn the trust of the people and therefore should be allowed to supervise the operation of community police if it must work.

“The royal fathers should be given more roles that would enable them to adequately supervise and enhance the security architecture of their areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim, in his message to his people, urged them to support government in the fight against criminalities, saying a society without peace cannot effectively achieve development.

