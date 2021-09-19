CSO seeks legal aid for indigent citizens, inmates

Chairman of Ajoge Foundation, a non-profit civil society organisation, Mr Collins Ajoge (aka Hypa Cee) has called on the federal government, well-to-do Nigerians to urgently provide legal aid to youths, some of who are currently being prosecuted for one alleged crime or the other in the country.

In press statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja, Sunday, Mr. Collin said legal assistance for the less privileged is essential, as well as a matter of urgency, given the conditions of many youths in need of legal aid at the moment.

He said part of his organisation’s mandate is to ensure that victims of political persecution get justice, no matter their crime and urged civil rights activists to give voice to those arrested for challenging bad governance in the country as many Nigerians are languishing across prisons in the country.

He said, “This foundation has been offering legal aid to this category of less privileged people in other for them to get justice,” noting some that “political commentators and journalists were being arrested with some reported missing while civil rights lawyers and activists stand aloof and would not bother to ask government pertinent questions.”

Ajoge alluded to the case of many youths who reportedly took part in the #EndSARS protest in 2020, with government not showing political will to address, stressing that, “Some of them are seeking for asylum to North America and Europe because they have been denied legal aid and assistance in their pursuit for survival.”

He called on individual lawyers to get involved in the re-engineering process of the legal system in Nigeria through the provision of legal aid to families engulfed in domestic violence, where victims have no financial capability to seek redress.

