CSO thumbs up NYSC DG for innovation, transformational projects

Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has commended Major General Ibrahim Shuaibu, the current DG of NYSC for his youth friendly and transformational projects aimed at alleviating poverty among youths in the country.

SNM has a mandate to promote good governance and public accountability

In a press release signed by the Convener of the CSO, Rev. Solomon Semaka, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the CSO expressed satisfaction that within a short period on the saddle, the DG has been able to champion innovative programes and policies that have direct bearing on youths and Nigerians at large.

“We are particularly happy to identify with DG and the founder of NYSC, General Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of the commissioning of NYSC Radio and Television Stations. We congratulate and salute you for making history and once again stamping your names in gold,” the statement noted.

While noting that the Radio and TV stations will create jobs and sharpen the creative skills of Nigerian youths, the CSO equally observed that revenues from the project will provide additional funds for various NYSC projects across the country.

“The DG of NYSC has once a again demonstrated that he is serious with the issue of skills acquisition and entrepreneurship. Our youths are not just going to be employed in the Radio and TV stations but they will also acquire skills necessary for nation building. It is a win-win situation for the NYSC, the youths and Nigeria”, the statement added.

The CSO equally expressed hope that the new Radio and TV stations will help fight fake news and deliberate misinformation amongst youths which has become a cancer to national development.

“These platforms will fast track digital information dissemination while also serving as avenues for job creation , source of revenue and skills acquisition”, the statement added.

The CSO further urged Nigerians to support the management of NYSC to ensure that the rain of positive policies is sustained. The Convener of Save Nigeria Movement, Rev. Solomon Semaka, particularly thanked stakeholders over their support for the NYSC Trust Fund, which would ensure sustainability.

“NYSC is working and the only thing we can do to support the management is to ensure that the Trust Fund Bill which has already passed third reading at the National Assembly is passed into law. This is a clarion call to all Nigerians. With a sustainable source of funding, the scheme is sure to end poverty and youth unemployment Nigeria”, the statement concluded.