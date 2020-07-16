CSO to Buhari: Leave Malami out of Magu’s corruption trial

A rights group, Guardians of Democracy and Development, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate on unravelling the series of corruption allegations levelled against former acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) with a view to serving as deterrent to other appointees.

The described as diversionary barrage of counter allegations on Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for allegedly petitioning the former EFCC boss over allegations that are capable of destroying the anti-corruption toga on which President Muhamadu Buhari was elected.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Convener of the CSO, Danesi Momoh Prince, maintained that while the CSO could not hold brief for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation over the allegations also levelled against him, it found the allegations to be attempts to distract the Presidency and the masses from the real issue.

“As civil society organisation devoted to good governance, we have found that corruption is a delicate matter being indulged by a sophisticated cartel that will go extra miles to have their way. In this wise, we can boldly state that this is also a clear case of corruption fighting back. No one who understands the challenges associated with fighting societal ill would expect the minister to go without bruises from the people he seeks to stop.

“While we are not holding brief for the minister, we can say he has proved himself as one who is willing to rid the nation of corruption and illegality. He began by cleaning elements who have been accused of one financial misappropriation or the other.

“You may recall, that Adams Oshiomole the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC was invited by the DSS for allegations bothering on financial misappropriation, this invitation, it is believed, was at the behest of the Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation who could not condone corruption in circles close to him, even the National Chairman of the ruling party.”