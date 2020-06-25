CSO urges northern youth to enrol into N-Power scheme



As the N-Power Batch C registration portal opens Friday, June 26, 2020, Northern Civil Society Organisations have called on youth to enrol in large numbers across the states to ease the pain of unemployment and poverty in the region.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, under strict guidance of Covid-19 protocol, President Northern Youth Council, Comrade Isah Abubakar, Speaker Arewa Youth Assembly, Muhammad Danlami, and President Northern Anti-Corruption Front, Malam Yusuf Amoke, tasked the youth across 19 Northern states and FCT to register enmass and fill the Northern slots available.



The northern CSOs equally tasked political office holders to make available their campaign and constituency offices, with computer and internet facilities, for youth in their vicinity to register for the N-Power to ensure that interested youth have full access to the registration portal and are not deterred by paucity of funds or lacking computer or internet facilities.



“The federal government through the Office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk is prepared to enroll 500,000 youths into the N-Power program at this trying time of economic crunch from the Covid 19 pandemic. Through this programme, pains of unemployment and poverty have been reduced by engaging Nigerian youths into various sections of the N-power programme.



“The program which started with 200,000 youths has since been increased to 500,000 overtime. This number has surely made a significant impact in assisting the youths by putting food on their table. As the first phase comes to an end, we urge the government through the minister to provide soft loans for the beneficiaries of this phase to establish businesses.

“We call on the Northern youths to endeavour to apply to the N power program in order to fill the quota of the 19 Northern states to avoid crying foul that people from other parts of the country have taken their space.

“We call on Northern political office holders ranging from councillors, council chairmen to members of houses of assembly and representatives to convert their campaign/ constituency offices into registration points by providing free internet facilities to aid easy registration by our youths.

“There is a pressing need to loudly speak on the issue frustrating this N-power programme, which is that of persons who are gainfully employed but still lack the contentment to let the application of this N-power reach people who are jobless and in need of urgent help most especially amidst this covid19 pandemonium.

“We equally urge the minister to pay much attention to people who are already working but still enrolling on the program there by blocking the spaces of other genuine youths who are in dire need. Such people should be prosecuted to serve as lessons to others.”

The Northern youths commended Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for running a unique, transparent, exemplified, accessible and sentiment free ministry.