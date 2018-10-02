CSO urges Obla to resign as presidential aide

The Initiative for Integrity and Good Leadership (IIGL) has asked the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla to resign his appointment within 30 days or face mass action.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its National President, Muhammed Aliyu, the CSO noted that the continuous presence of the presidential aide in the cabinet would cause the integrity of the administration known for probity and war against corruption.

The national coordinator said the current administration has just earned public commendation with the recent resignation of Kemi Adeosun as the Minister of Finance after she was alleged to have forged the NYSC exemption certificate, noting that showing Obla the way out will add credence to the government, while leaving him would make a mockery of the government’s anti-corruption stance.

“We have watched carefully and patiently too, how since July this year the House Committee report indicted Mr.

Obono-Obla of certificate forgery andhe is still functioning within the cabinet.

“We are not comfortable with his likes in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and it is instructive that he follows the path of honour by just resigning his position,” he said.

According to him, the group would be left with no option than to mobilise its members and wellmeaning Nigerians for mass action to force him toresign after 30 days of this warning.

“We will mobilize and occupy Abuja just for him to resign and face prosecution.

That’s our stand and that we shall do after 30 days from today,” he said

