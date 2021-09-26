The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP) have dissociated themselves from the Monday planned anti-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) protest.



The groups noted that the protest will be carried out by a faceless group hired by those who are against the President Mohammadu Buhari’s economy agenda and the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele.



The groups, in a statement by its Coordinator, Isa Abubakar, disclosed that the plan, “we learnt, is that this faceless fellow and his sponsors will pay miscreants to attack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to make a baseless call for the sack of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank, for failing to resign before Thursday, September 23, 2021.



“We are by this statement calling the attention of security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force of the plan of this impostor and his co-travellers to attack the CBN Headquarters and other government institutions after being paid to stage a bribed protest using the name of our group.



“We will like to put on record that these impostors are not members of our group. They are only bent on using our NGO’s name for their selfish interest.



“Our investigation has shown that these people are professional blackmaikers and who are always available to be paid and rented for nefarious activities.



“We are also, by this statement, disowning the planned protest scheduled for Monday.”



The group urged the security operatives to arrest the leader of the group and his hired crowd, who were paid to smear the President and the CBN Governor’s efforts, which are helping to stabilise the naira.



“We, as a group, pass a vote of confidence on Buhari and Emefiele result oriented efforts in growing our nation’s economy and state it clearly that we are proud of their efforts and condemn this ongoing efforts by desperate political elements to discredit their efforts,” the groups said.