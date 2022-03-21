CSOs back NIGCOMSAT, urge patronage for revenue generation 

Two leading civil society organisations, the Competence Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, and Global Gender Safety and Moral Development, have urged ministries, departments and agencies of government to patronise the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) limited as a strategy to boost revenue and create more employment opportunities.

The CSOs at a joint press conference in Abuja explained that NIGCOMSAT has numerous potentials that if properly harnessed would deepen internet penetration in the country as well as create viable business opportunities for citizens.

The CSOs’ national coordinator, Mr Adebayo Omoba and Executive Director, Deborah Duru, respectively enjoined the federal government to jettison the idea of privatisation of the company as being canvassed in certain quarters but rather ensure full commercialisation of NIGCOMSAT for enhanced revenue generation for the country.

The CSOs further called on the private sector, especially key players in the information and communications technology to cooperate with government to achieve the goal and warned against the purported move by the authorities to privatise the agency.

“Whilst in our candid opinion and judgement, NIGCOMSAT Ltd has done creditably well within the circumstances it has found itself, it is not enough for citizens to hands off NIGCOMSAT Ltd as canvassed in some quarters to profiteers who are bent on pilfering government properties in the name of privatisation without clear direction to either add value to its existing state or sustain what is on ground,” the groups cautioned.

Decrying what it termed the uncooperative postures of some government agencies to patronise NIGCOMSAT Ltd, the group further called on the federal government to match words with action on the need for more satellites to NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

The group particularly expressed concern over the quantum of capital flight from Nigeria to foreign countries in the name of satellite resources while more are here at home.

The group thereby applauded the milestones of NIGCOMSAT Ltd under the watch of Dr. Abimbola Alale.