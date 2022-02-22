CSOs bemoan FCT NULGE’s strike, seeks truce

A cohort of civil society organisations (CSOs) advocating for the rights of the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has bemoaned the effects of the lingering strikes on the residents.

A statement signed in Abuja by all nine CSOs of the cohort and made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, said these industrial actions by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and that of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have directly affected the basic rights of the original inhabitants of the nation’s capital.

The cohort called for speedy resolution of the issues that led to the strikes, stressing that resolving them with immediate effect would accord the inhabitants and other residents in the FCT a continued enjoyment of key social services, which have been shut down since the disputes began.

The statement noted that since the strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers began in January, the public primary schools across the area councils have been closed, resulting in a direct negative impact on the education of their children.

”Many parents are not able to afford to send their children to private schools, rely on the public school system which has now come to a complete halt. The downing of tools by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees over alleged non release of area s allocations by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has further compounded the plight of FCT Original Inhabitants,” the statement said.

The statement however noted ongoing efforts towards reforms and citizens’ engagement by the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, such as town hall meetings, registration of land compensation claims and the setting up of new models for governance within the territory.

The CSOs in the cohort include the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization, Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls, Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness, Socio Economic Research and Development Centre, HipCity Innovation Center, Mairo Women Foundation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Association of FCT Traditional Rulers Wives and Helpline Foundation for the Needy.

