CSOs commend reforms in Fire Service

The Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good

Governance in Nigeria has commended what it described as ‘‘the high

level accountability, transparency and projects spread’’ of the

Federal Fire Service under the leadership of Engr. Garba Joseph Anebi.

The group which commended the commitment of Controller General of FFS

to reposition and rebrand the comatose Service into a world-class

institution with the purchase of the state of the art equipment and

machinery said the efforts would address the incidents of fire

disasters across the country.

A press statement by Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, President of COCMEGG

made available to Blueprint yesterday, said the capacity building of

the officers and men, enhanced remuneration and welfare packages as

well as the institutional development at the fire academy by Engr

Anebi were signs that the organisation has been repacked for better

service delivery.

Aigbegbele added that the turn-around maintenance culture of the

assets of the fire service and the rebranding of the organisation to

meet with international best practices, were commendable efforts of

Engr. Anebi to ensure a legacy of professionalism.

According to him, ‘‘these achievements are a turning point in the

history of the Federal Fire Service and tonic to the change mantra of

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which have earned the

hierarchy a National Productivity Merit award by Mr. President

recently.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support and encourage Engr

Anebi for modernising, rebranding and transforming the Federal Fire

Service for professionalism and effective service delivery as

encapsulated in his vision of The Federal Fire Service of our Dreams,

since assuming the mantle of leadership.

‘‘Nigerians and all relevant stakeholders should as a matter of

national priority, join hands with the management to reinvigorate the

fire-fighting mechanism put in place and the on-going revolution at

the Federal Fire Service, coupled with the anti-corruption stance of

Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi, to build a viable and sustainable

institution of repute,’’ he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.