CSOs commend reforms in Fire Service

The Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good
Governance in Nigeria has commended what it described as ‘‘the high
level accountability, transparency and projects spread’’ of the
Federal Fire Service under the leadership of Engr. Garba Joseph Anebi.
The group which commended the commitment of Controller General of FFS
to reposition and rebrand the comatose Service into a world-class
institution with the purchase of the state of the art equipment and
machinery said the efforts would address the incidents of fire
disasters across the country.
A press statement by Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, President of COCMEGG
made available to Blueprint yesterday, said the capacity building of
the officers and men, enhanced remuneration and welfare packages as
well as the institutional development at the fire academy by Engr
Anebi were signs that the organisation has been repacked for better
service delivery.
Aigbegbele added that the turn-around maintenance culture of the
assets of the fire service and the rebranding of the organisation to
meet with international best practices, were commendable efforts of
Engr. Anebi to ensure a legacy of professionalism.
According to him, ‘‘these achievements are a turning point in the
history of the Federal Fire Service and tonic to the change mantra of
President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which have earned the
hierarchy a National Productivity Merit award by Mr. President
recently.
He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support and encourage Engr
Anebi for modernising, rebranding and transforming the Federal Fire
Service for professionalism and effective service delivery as
encapsulated in his vision of The Federal Fire Service of our Dreams,
since assuming the mantle of leadership.
‘‘Nigerians and all relevant stakeholders should as a matter of
national priority, join hands with the management to reinvigorate the
fire-fighting mechanism put in place and the on-going revolution at
the Federal Fire Service, coupled with the anti-corruption stance of
Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi, to build a viable and sustainable
institution of repute,’’ he said.
