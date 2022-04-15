CSOs demand arrest of ‘blackmailers’ behind purported planned protest against Emefiele 

The Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations for Transparency in Governance, has refuted claims by one Willy Ezegwu, calling for protest against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on ‘malicious grounds.’

The group asked security agencies to immediately arrest the said Willy Ezegwu and Ali Abacha to stop public disturbance.

The coalition of CSOs also described the purported planned protest as a blackmail tool by the organisers and some other “misguided elements”, saying its name been used without its knowledge.

A statement signed by one Willy Ezugwu had asked Governor Emefiele to resign or face a protest slated for 21st of April, 2022. It has no backing of the Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, infact, we are not part of it.

The statement read in part: “If these are not, by Thursday, April 21, the CNPP in conjunction with the civil society coalition will be occupying the CBN headquarters until Mr. Emefiele resigns or denounces the purported distracting ongoing 2023 presidential campaign on his behalf by groups.”

But denouncing the threat through a statement Friday in Abuja, signed by its director of Anti-Corruption, Bagudu Mohammed Kudu, the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria also denied Ali Abacha as its spokesman.

Kudu, the anchor of the coalition of CSOs for Transparency in Governance described Willy Ezegwu as an embarrassment to the Civil Society family, adding that the said Ezegwu lacks morality and consciousness to call for protest against any Nigerian at the moment “as his integrity has degraded to zero level.”

Kudu asked Nigerians to dismiss the purported protest, saying “the brains behind the statement are known jesters who only thrive in blackmail of public office holders for survival.”

Mohammed Kudu also, call for the immediate arrest of the said Willy Ezegwu and Ali Abacha for inciting protest against public peace.

“The apex body of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria also call for the arrest of the perpetual blackmailer, Willy Ezegwu for inciting protest against public peace after hobnobbing with a proscribed organisation.

We have to place it on record that the CBN Governor Emefiele has not committed any sin. And it is not also a sin for well-meaning Nigerians to call on him to serve the country in higher capacity as President.

“Severally, various organisations have publicly declared that Governor Emefiele knew nothing about the posters and branded vehicles across the country, but Nigerians who believe in the capacity and capability of Governor Emefiele to transform the economy of Nigeria if given higher responsibility, are actually responsible for the posters and branded vehicles.

“We understand that opposition political party and some individuals are been threatened by the show of love Nigerians have shown Governor Emefiele in the recent time, especially the pressure on him to declare for presidency, hence the recruitment of some blackmailers for a dirty job such as Mr. Ezegwu to tarnish the image of the CBN governor.”

While challenging Mr. Ezegwu to test the might of the law, Kudu said “publicising a notice of protest before the actual event shows that Mr. Ezegwu is not ready for any protest but an attempt to blackmail the CBN Governor at a time that Nigerians are yearning for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhahri.”