CSOs demand details on N1bn police transit camp expenditure

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) weekend demanded from the Nigeria Police Force, details of how one billion naira reportedly allocated for construction of transit camps for personnel in some northern states was expended.

The demand was necessitated by a recent investigative report published by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), alleging misappropriation of the one billion naira allocated for sham police transit camps project in some states in the region.

“These police camps were intended to be a response to heightened insecurity including the violent invasion of herdsmen in Guma, Benue where over 70 people were killed and crops, farms and houses destroyed,” the FIJ report revealed.

The CSOs involved include; Follow The Money, a social accountability movement by Connected Development (CODE), SERAP, BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EIE), requesting that the Nigerian Police provide details of N1billion allocated and disbursed for the supply and installation of police transit camp buildings and rapid response squad, including procurements from 2018 till date.

Specifically, CODE confirmed in a statement weekend that the Nigerian Police Force “has acknowledged the receipt of a Freedom of Information request by a coalition of anti-corruption and social accountability civil society organisations”, seeking details on how the funds were applied “for the supply and installation of police transit camp buildings and rapid response squad, including procurements” for the same within the period in question.

“Follow The Money, SERAP, BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EIE) cosigned the letter following the investigation and publication by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), of an alleged misappropriation of N1 billion allocated for sham police transit camps project in some states in the north”, the statement read in part.