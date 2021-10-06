CSOs laud appointment of PPMC’s MD

A coalition of Thirty-two Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) based in the oil-rich Niger Delta drawn from Human Rights, Host Oil Communities, Women Groups, Faith Based and Persons Living With Disabilitises (PWDs) have hailed the appointment of Isiyaku Abdullahi as the Managing Director, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), describing his appointment as “a square peg in a square hole.”



In a statement signed by its President and Executive Director of Peoples Assembly for the Good Governance of Niger Delta, Dr. Ebimitie Seminentari and the Group’s Secretary General and Executive Director of Edo Support Group for Human and Peoples Rights, Comrade Nicholas Edosomwan equally lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari for considering a tested and trusted Official who grew from the ranks from his early days at the IDSL, a subsidiary of the NNPC in Benin City as the new Managing Director of the PPMC.



“We know Isiyaku Abdullahi very well when he served at the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) in Benin City as not just a people’s man but someone with rich knowledge of the Niger Delta, who we trust will ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products not just across the 36 states of Nigeria, but the Niger Delta in particular.



“As keen observers of the ongoing reforms at the corporation, we know Abdullahi as a key and courageous member of the Mele Kyari team capable of delivering on the transformation agenda of the current management of the corporation,” the statement reads in part.



The Group further stated that “Isiyaku Abdullahi’s performances as Group General Manager in the Finance & Accounts Directorate under the amiable and knowledgeable Oil and Gas Professional Umar Isa Ajiya, the CFO/GED F&A was recognized. The GMD, Kyari is also known to watch closely, the efforts of both managerial and other categories of staff at the NNPC,”pointing that Abdullahi will surely contribute to the transparency and accountability efforts of the new NNPC.



“We are aware that prior to his appointment as the Managing Director of PPMC, Isiyaku Abdullahi in his capacity as the Group General Manager (GGM) Accounts of the NNPC.

“ He ensured the publication of years 2018, 2019 and 2020 NNPC group and NAPIMS Audited Financial Statements (AFS) as directed by the GMD and approved by Mr President, which for the first time in 44 years history of the NNPC posted a profit of N287billion,” the group said of the new Managing Director of PPMC.



“We are optimistic, PPMC will be run efficiently by Abdullahi for the benefit of all Nigerians, competitively and profitably under the PIA era and the NNPC Ltd deregulation Mantra in the downstream sector of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry”.

