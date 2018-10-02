CSOs laud INEC, media over Osun gov poll

A group of Civil Society Organisations that monitored the Osun state governorship poll has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission over its neutrality.

At the end of the rerun poll last Thursday, the Returning Officer, Professor Joseph Fiwape declared that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola polled 255,505 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party’s counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke who scored 255,023.

This feat by the electoral body, according to the group, is worthy of commendation.

In a joint press statement yesterday in Abuja, the CSOs namely; Centre for Women Agenda (CWA), Campaign Against Social Injustice (CASI), Centre for Sustainable Dialogue (CSD), Development Advocacy Group (DAG), Rights Monitor Agenda (RMA), and Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms (CODER), also lauded the security operatives for displaying professionalism in performing their duties.

Representatives of the groups; Dr. Mrs. Olufunke Adesina, of CWA, Comrade Adedapo Ajisegiri of CASI, Comrade Onotosho Hakeem of CSD, Dr.

Oyedokun Alli of DAG, Comrade Jerry Nwachukwu of RMA and Comrade Wale Adeoye of CODER, agreed that the conduct of the election met the standard, and congratulated the people of the state for being peaceful.

The statement reads in part, “We, the undersigned civil society organizations as election observer groups, heartily congratulate the good people of Osun State for trooping out to the polls both on the 22nd of September and on the 27th September, 2018 rerun election, to elect the state’s helmsman whose outcome is a reflection of the will of the people as expressed at the polls.

“We also congratulate the people of Osun state for their civil, peaceful and orderly conduct in jealously guarding their mandate and proving that the will of the people is supreme in a democracy.

“We, as well congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for exhibiting professionalism and neutrality despite threats, intimidation and blackmail before and during the election.

We note with gladness that INEC deployment of its personnel and materials on election day was timely, efficient and has received accolades from all relevant stakeholders for a superlative performance.

“We equally commend the international and local observers for their high sense of responsibility in observing the process according to global best practices.

We commend the media for its professional and unbiased coverage which is critical to deepening democracy and ensuring societal stability.” While acknowledging that there were incidences of violence on the day of the rerun election, they said the most popular candidate won the race.

“We must commend the security agencies for their professional deployment and exhibiting diligence, patriotism and high sense of responsibility in their conduct during both rounds of elections which contributed in no small measure to the success of the election,” they stated.

