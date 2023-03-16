CSOs, lawyers petition Buhari, demand Bawa’s probe, sack

Scores of anti-corruption organisations and constitutional lawyers in Nigeria, Thursday, submitted a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, protesting what they described as “brazen disobedience to court orders by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This is contained in a statement signed by Olufemi Lawson, spokesperson for the over 130 CSOs, including over 20 constitutional lawyers. The statement said a copy of the petition had been submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Akali Baba.

The action, they stated, is to intimate the Police authorities that a convict cannot be allowed to walk freely without being reined in as ordered by the courts.

The group therefore called on President Buhari to suspend Bawa to restore confidence in the capacity of the commission to truly fight financial crime, direct the IGP to effect his arrest in line with a court order, and commission an enquiry into the workings of the EFCC, its present engagements and happenings within the agency.

They said, being anti-corruption crusaders themselves, they could not stand by while the EFCC boss allegedly makes a mess of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, noting specifically that his modus operandi in the Commission was reportedly “causing serious concerns and disgust among the top hierarchy of the Commission.”

“It is on the basis of the continued perpetration of illegality in the EFCC that we promptly alerted the Nation to it, issuing a 7-day ultimatum to the Inspector-General of Police to effect Bawa’s arrest and make him face justice.

“It is worrisome that weeks after we issued this ultimatum, Bawa is still walking free, continuing the perpetration of illegality that has become the identity of the EFCC,” they stated.

