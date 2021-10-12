CSOs, media holds dialogue on SPP implementation in Yobe

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI) with the support of European Union (EU) Monday held civil society and media exploratory dialogue towards partnership for social protection policy implementation and governance in yobe state.



The conflict adviser, CISLAC Salaudeen Hashim, said the exploratory dialogue between civil society and Media would help to have a coordinated synergy towards advocacy for an efficient institutionalization of Social Protection Policy (SPP) in yobe state.



Hashimu stated that “Hunger, malnutrition, access to medical health are very strong catalyst that are actually created a kind setback that people witness in the recent times”.



In his remarks,yobe state chairman network of civil society organization, Baba Shehu said media and civil society organizations have role to play towards the implemented designed social protection policy in yobe state.



Shehu noted that ” social protection is a set of policy and programmes that designed to reduce poverty and vulnerability among people” hence the need for both the media and civil society organization to take part in continue to sensitises the influencial stakeholders on the need for social protection policy implementation in yobe state.

The chairman Nigeria Union of journalist (NUJ) Yobe State council, Rajab Mohammed, represented by Musa Buba Mingi pointed out that the media in yobe state have been partnering with CSOs and would continue to do that for the benefits of the people of yobe state.