CSOs protest clamp down on #EndSARS anniversary briefing in Enugu

A coalition of 19 civil society groups in Enugu known as Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS),Wednesday frowned at the rude and abrupt stoppage of a press briefing it earlier planned to mark the anniversary of the #EndSars Now protest.



The group in a press statement condemned the clamp down and called on the federal government to, without delay, release all protesters in detention over the civil protest against police brutality.

The civil society groups stated that such action negates freedom of association and expression and is shrinkage of the civil space.