CSOs seek women participation in Abuja area councils’ election

Women groups and Gender Focused Civil society organisation has called for more women participation in the forthcoming FCT area council election.

According to the CSOs, women constitute half of the population in the country and form massive support during elections.

The Director Gender and Inclusivity Department INEC, Mrs. Blessing Obidegwu, gave the charge on Wednesday during a town hall meeting with the women groups and gender focused civil society organizations in Abuja.

She noted that as at 2019 general elections in FCT, about 743,238 males and 61,618 are females registered in the FCT, saying out of the 61,618 only 279 women voted.

Obidegwu stated that the figures were too poor and hoped that in the upcoming FCT area council election, more women should come out to vote.

“The Commission attaches great importance to the issue of inconclusively in elections to foster a level playing field for stakeholders in the electoral process,” she said.

She urged all women in the FCT to come out massively to vote on the 12th of February 2022 during the area council election in FCT.