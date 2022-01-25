CSOs shut PDP, APC national secretariats, demand presidency rotation to South

A coalition of over 100 civil Society organizations, Monday, shut down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariats in Abuja with the demand that they cede their presidential slots to the South.

This is even as the protesters said their demand was not to undermine any party constitution or the right to choose their candidates.

Presenting a letter to the National Organising Committee of PDP and that of APC, during the protest at the national secretariats of both parties, the national president of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Etuk Bassey, said all political parties must ensure that they cede their presidential positions to the South.

“This letter is one of those efforts aimed at lobbying for a southern president in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. This, in our opinion, will guarantee sustainable peace, national unity and strengthen our democracy.

“Chairman Sir, the Coalition in our last expanded executive meeting, considered the current political situation in the country and the need for the nation’s unity not to be threatened because of 2023 elections, hence our resolve to get involved and save the country from a possible instability and crises.

“By this patriotic call, we do not intend to undermine your right as a political party or your party’s constitution. We respect the wishes and aspiration of your party and the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; however, we are persuaded by the state of the nation as it concerns the unity and stability of our dear country,” the statement stressed.

Receiving the letter for PDP, the National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature, gave assurance that the letter would be presented to the leadership of the party even though the party had decided on the zone to produce its presidential candidate, while at the APC national secretariat, one of the directors received the letter from the group.