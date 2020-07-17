CSOs to Wike: You’re frustrating NDDC probe

The Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity has urged the sacked former Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Joy Nunieh, to submit herself to the various authorities for investigation of allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against her.

The CSOs at a press conference jointly addressed by Comrade Solomon Adodo, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, convener and co-convener of the group, respectively also accused the opposition led by Rivers state Governor Nyesome Wike of frustrating efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to sanitise the NDDC.

According to the CSOs, the efforts of President Buhari to reposition the Commission to actualise the vision for its establishment had begun to yield fruits, but for the efforts of powerful persons who had converted it to their private estate.

“As the group that keeps watch on society, the media is aware that since President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to sanitise the Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC) last year, it has received support by concerned Nigerians, but has also been under heavy politicisation by those who know that their hands are soiled. They have taken to the media (social and traditional), organised protests, and sponsored riots all to no avail.

“They tried to discredit the wisdom and discretion of Mr. President in taking some administrative decisions such as the setting up of an Interim Management Committee to carry out a thorough forensic audit. As we speak today, the probe into the activities of the various previous managements of the NDDC is ongoing and being thoroughly carried out by the Interim Management Committee.

“And it becomes more worrisome when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state shields her from arrest, claiming that she was being abducted, and that he was protecting a citizen of Rivers state.”