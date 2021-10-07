CSOs urge Buhari to implement NDDC audit report

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Rivers Anti-Corruption Network (A-CORN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to accelerate the implementation of recommendations in the forensic audit report carried out on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group in addition called for punitive measures against culprits involved in the over N6 trillion allegedly stolen in the NDDC, as well as 13,000 projects of the commission reportedly abandoned across states of operation.

The CSO’s call was contained in a letter dated 16th September, 2021 and addressed to President Buhari, who had frowned at the report that such a huge amount of money was grossly mismanaged, misappropriated, stolen and looted from the NDDC.

“First we want to commend your resilience in ensuring that the Niger Delta Development Commission is brought under your scrutiny by authorising the forensic audit exercise. However, as concerned citizens, we present this petition in line with the anti-corruption laws and policies of the government of the federation and for the protection of public interest in financial management and political accountability by state actors.

“Consequently our attention has been drawn to the just concluded investigation and forensic audit of contract awards and finances of the NDDC for the past twenty years which has made very startling revelations on the monumental corruption, profligate waste and financial impropriety going on in the agency which has attracted media attention and public condemnation.”