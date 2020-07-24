CSOs urge speedy passage of Audit Commission Bill

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have reiterated the need for speedy passage of the Federal Audit Service Commission (establishment) Bill, which is currently before the National Assembly.

Making presentation as guest speaker in a virtual town hall meeting on the Bill, organised by Connected Development (CODE), the chief executive of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, said it was expected that it should be at the stage of harmonisation by the two houses of the National Assembly.

On what the Bill seeks to achieve, Onyekpere said with it enacted, the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation would be empowered to “enforce responses to audit queries within a specified period of time, say 30 days as proposed in the draft,” adding that the office would also be independent in funding, through statutory transfer as expected of such an institution.

“Funding for the office of the Auditor General of the Federation is very poor, and even when funds are provided in the budget, releases are slow. This is not in line with international best practices. The auditee should not determine the funding of the auditor; so, we are looking forward to a reformed Auditor Genetal’s office, with powers to summon, and sanction,” he said.

Legal Head of the Nigeria Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Mr. Charles Abana, who also participated, thanked CODE for relentlessly pushing for the passage of the Bill, saying, “We scrutinise audit reports, so I can assure you that this Bill will enhance our job.”

On the policy brief around the Bill, Staff Attorney of CODE, Charles Uche, said, “As it is today, Nigeria has no audit law. The Auditor General’s Office was only recognised in Section 85(1-8) of the Constitution in addition to the financial regulations of 2009. So, this Bill seeks to reposition the Office of the Auditor General to be able to enforce and ensure compliance, to archive transparency among others.”