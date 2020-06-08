CSP electrocuted on a tree in Abuja

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lasaka Habila, has been electrocuted while cutting leaves from a tree in Abuja.

This unfortunate incident took place opposite the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Garki, Abuja.

At the scene of the tragedy was a cutlass said to have been used by the victim to cut down branches from the tree.

It is also believed that the victim might have been electrocuted by a high voltage from the high tension wire close to the tree.

The victim who was stuck at the tree was eventually brought down by the search and rescue team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Reacting to the incident, the director general of FEMA, Alhaji Idriss Abbas, advised FCT residents to always seek approval from the FCT Parks and Recreation Department before cutting down any tree in the FCT. He said they should not take laws into their own hands.

The FEMA boss also noted that in this period of rainy season, most trees would bloom and come in contact with electricity cables which may transmit high currents through the leaves and branches.

He warned Abuja residents to avoid coming in contact with trees planted close to high tension cables and other electrical installations to avoid being electrocuted, as one may not know whether the tree is carrying a live electrical current which could be harmful to the individual.

The victim was later taken to the National Hospital by the FEMA search and rescue team where he was confirmed dead.

