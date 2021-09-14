CSP Yakubu hails Sunday Dare for sports development in Nigeria





Chairman Caretaker Committee of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN), CSP Abubakar Yakubu, has expressed his happiness on the recent spate of successes achieved in Nigerian sports.



He was particularly effusive in praises for the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for the supports and encouragement Nigerian athletes are presently receiving from the government.



” I believe the new waves of development in Nigeria is attributable to the zeal, commitment and passion of the minister of sports, who has equally given our athletes a new sense belonging.



“Nigerian athletes in virtually all sports now compete with confidence, vigour and determination to succeed. This new enthusiasm is having positive effects on our sports,” Yakubu remarked gleefully.



Speaking further, the awards-winning former versatile athlete and administrator, restated his commitment to the total acceptance and development of kickboxing as the future of combat sports in Nigeria.



” Presently, Nigeria is rated number two in kickboxing in Africa. With the recent status of kickboxing as Olympic sport, I am committed to ensuring Nigeria claim medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic games.



” KBFN have mapped out strategies and developmental programmes towards making the sport big and better,” he added.

Yakubu noted that Nigerians are naturally built and gifted to excel in combat sports, adding that well placed individuals and corporate organisations should be encouraged to support the activities and programmes of KBFN.