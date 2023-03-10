CSW 2023: Foundation President harps on tech inclusivity for gender equality

As the call for women inclusivity in technological advancement deepens, development partners including the United Nations have been asked to set aside more resources for the digital literacy and innovative education of women and girls within the African continent.

Experts at the ongoing Parallel Event, United Nations Commission on Status of Women (NGO CSW 67 Forum), believe that this remains the surest escape route from socio-economic backwardness and other challenges inhibiting gender equality on the continent.

One of such experts, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, President, Helpline Foundation For the Needy, in her presentation at the event taking place at the UN Headquarters in New York, said that deliberate efforts have been made by stakeholders towards eliminating gender barriers in the region, but more needs to be done to bridge digital literacy divide amongst women and girls.

In her words, “In order to bridge this gap, there is a need to focus our efforts on maximising the use of every opportunity to educate young girls and women in digital skills.”

Ahmadu noted that the digital divide was very noticeable at Nigerian rural areas, as well as across Africa, hence the need for partnership that will trigger digital literacy revolution.

She said the Foundation, in collaboration with other organisations, have taken up the challenge in Nigeria, and have trained over 200 rural women on computer literacy, aimed at empowering them.

According to her, the little efforts by the Foundation and various stakeholders was already changing the tides of digital backwardness amongst women and girls, with appreciable progress being recorded by many of them in the area of Fintech industry, creating mobile banks, and other mobile platforms.

She further stressed that particularly in Nigeria, women and girls have shown the willingness to overcome all gender barriers, making in-roads into prosperity through technological innovation.

She, however, noted that: “It is a call to action for us gathered here to ensure that all young girls can access quality education and skills in digital technology.

“We can only achieve this through sustainable partnership to access funds and these resources are essential for this course.

“Many girls and women rely on us to be empowered with these skills. We strongly believe this assembly will yield partnerships and MOUs for the common goal of women and girls in Nigeria and the world,” she added.

