CTA commends Buhari for signing new electoral act

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Amendment Act, saying it would deepen the nation’s democratic process.

Buhari signed the amended electoral act on Friday.

Reacting to the development, Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, in a statement Friday in Abuja, said that with the signing now actualised, the stage is now set for Nigeria to have free, fair, and credible elections that will stand the tastes of time in 2023.

She noted that the steadfastness exhibited by Nigerians, including the media has paid off in the long run.

She said: “President Muhammadu Buhari after many years of waiting, today Friday 25th February 2022 signed into law the amended 2010 Electoral Act. The new law now known as the Electoral Act 2022 replaces the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

“We at the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) consider this signing as historic as it strengthens our quest for a transparent electoral process that will deepen our democracy.

“We congratulate the President, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), CSOs, media and Nigerians on this historic event.

“We, however, call on the National Assembly to exhibit same patriotic zeal looking into the amendment of section 82(12) recommended by the President.

“The Centre for Transparency and Advocacy hopes that with the signing, the stage is now set for Nigeria to have free, fair, and credible elections that will stand the tastes of time in 2023.”