CTA inaugurates 12-man c’ttee on SAPZ project implementation 





To enable the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) effectively key into Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, the FCT administration has set up a 12-member implementation committee for the project, which is being coordinated by Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

Performing the formal inauguration of the committee, last week, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, stated that its members were carefully selected based on their areas of specialisation and expertise, to ensure that all aspects concerning the implementation of the project are adequately taken care of.



Ibrahim said approval for the constitution of the committee was given by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, to enable the FCT key into the project which is ready for takeoff.

He said members of the committee are: Hajiya Umar Abubakar- FCT SAPZ coordinator, Lawal Ardo- Operations manager, Haruna Mohammed- the financial controller, Uchechi Bianca- procurement officer, Omole- infrastructure officer, Yakubu Usman- planning, monitoring and evaluation expert, Omole Olatunje- knowledge management and communication officer, Alfar Mohammed Kudu- agriculture productivity expert, Dr. Shuaibu Adamu- rural institutions development officer, Lanre Atus- environmental safeguard officer, Hajiya Asama’u Adamu- gender and social safeguard officer and Aisha Abdullahi- ICT desk officer.

“As I formally inaugurate this very team, I would like to call on the 12-member committee, under my chairmanship to bring their expertise to bear while carrying out their assignment.

“I expect you all to put in your best, to see that this project succeeds, as there are some hopes on us to see how we can deliver this project. With the caliber of people in the committee, I’m sure that success is on our side,” he said.