CTG’ll boost Nigerian economy – Stakeholders

The Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Development Forum has been created in Nigeria to be the highest body that would represent the entire CTG sector in the country stakeholders have said.

They stated this after a one day National Dialogue on the CTG Policy organised for the sector in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the European Union, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja, Tuesday.

Speaking, the President NACOTAN Mr. Anibe Achimugu, called on every industry player to exhibit a high level of business commitment which is crucial to the development of the CTG sector.

He said: “This development is consequent upon the recognition that the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector in Nigeria is endowed with huge potential of reviving the country’s MORIBUND Industries and creating huge employment for citizens.

“The CTG Development Forum should have a strategic business plan that would be private sector based. Among other resolutions is that players should come up with actionable timelines for the implementation of resolutions that would be reached today.”

Accordingly, the association also desires the creation of CTG processing zones and clusters in different parts of the country.

This he said, “would aid the concentration of infrastructures in those areas as well as reduce cost. There must be a follow through by the CTG leadership for the implementation of the Executive Order 003, among others.”

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor on Development Finance, Mr. Anthony Ifechukwu, urged stakeholders in the sector to achieve better collaboration as the only strategy to compete favourably against foreign competitors to move the sector forward in all ramifications.