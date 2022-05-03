CTOPS pays operational visit to Lake Chad naval base

The Chief of Training and Operations (CTOPS) – Navy, Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, has charged officers and ratings of Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) Baga, Borno state to be encouraged, extra vigilant and sustain the current tempo against Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT), Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) and other criminal elements in their area of responsibility.



Rear Admiral Agada gave the charge while on an operational visit to frontline troops in Baga weekend.

He was received in Baga by the Commander Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Godwin Mutkut, Commander NBLC, Commodore Kabir Mohammed and other Brigade Commanders of Sector 3 OPHK.

The CTOPS was briefed by the Commander NBLC, on the operational and logistics challenges of the Base.

While eulogising the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff, he also commended the commander and personnel of NBLC for their commitment and contributions towards ensuring that peace and stability is sustained in Baga.

The highlight of the visit was the assessment of infrastructure, his address and light refreshment with troops of NBLC stationed at the headquarters and Fish-Dam locations.

The CTOPS also paid courtesy calls to the Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa and the Commander 7 Division Garrison Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abubakar Garba Haruna.

