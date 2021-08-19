Cuba urges RMRDC’s collaboration to eradicate covid-19

In the pursuit to promote the local manufacturing of vaccines against the deadly Covid -19 virus, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is looking into partnering with the Cuban government on the development of raw materials active ingredients for a vaccine by the Cuban government.

Speaking during a working visit to the Council recently, the Cuban ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Maria Polido-Escardell cited the need for a strong bilateral relation with Nigeria through the council for the development of scarce raw materials required to develop vaccines for the corona virus. She noted that Nigeria is a country blessed with abundant natural resources and a huge market in view of its population.

Earlier, the Director General RMRDC, Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, said the Council was developing new knowledge and technologies to tackle the dreaded virus through the development of pharmaceuticals and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) that can aid the manufacture of drugs and vaccines for covid-19.