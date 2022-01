Popular socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has been appointed Special Adviser on Social media and social events management to Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma.

Part of his mandate, Blueprint gathered is to influence young people from Imo state to be empowered through social media.

Shortly after receiving his appointment letter, Cubana Chief Priest through his Instagram handle prayed God to help him achieve the desired goal.