Cult war claims 8 persons in Asaba



Panic has enveloped Asaba, Delta state capital following the persistent cult war that has claimed another eight young men as at Wednesday morning.



It was gathered that the deceased who was simply identified as Nnamdi was murdered at stop Abortion junction by Isieke, Asaba.

The deceased who was a staff of a Local Government, Oshimili South was shot multiple times by unidentified men who highlighted from a vehicle.



The residents of the area scampered for safety upon hearing the sound of the gunshot.



According to an eyewitness, ” I was inside my shop when I saw the man trying to board a motorcycle. Suddenly I saw two men who came out from a car, walked to him and shot him.”



It was also gathered that another unidentified man was earlier killed on Tuesday by unknown gunmen at about 7:00pm Tuesday opposite a popular church along Ibusa road, Asaba.



The death toll which has increased to about 8 within the Asaba metropolis was as a result of repraisal attacks amongst two rival cult groups in Asaba.



When contacted Police Public Relation Officer DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, saying she is only aware of the incident that happened at Stop Abortion Junction, Isieke Quarters.



Police imagemaker also revealed that three arrests has been made in connection to the cult killings.



PPRO also noted that the Command is on a manhunt for the fleeing cultists .